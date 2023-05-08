Flood Warning issued May 8 at 12:08PM MDT until May 9 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Flooding caused by melting snow continues.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

county, Caribou.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water

crossings may be inundated with water and not be passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1205 PM MDT, gauge reports indicated flooding due to

melting snow is already occurring in the warned area.

– The Blackfoot River gauge above Blackfoot Reservoir is in

Minor Flood Stage. With snow continuing to melt out of the

mountains and some precipitation forecast, flooding is

expected to continue over the next several days.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Central Caribou County

– For flood safety information, visit

www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is

dangerously cold.

Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in

Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so

safely.