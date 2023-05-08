Flood Warning issued May 8 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Water levels may climb above moderate flooding this weekend

and potentially approach the flood of record the week of 15 May.

* WHERE…Bear River below Pixley Dam.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage.

At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding especially

along left bank.

At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more

widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.

At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to

gagehouse is under water.

At 10.9 feet, Record stage and flow—2,060 cfs (6/5/1983).

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1:15 PM MDT Monday the stage was 8.3 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to gradually rise this

weekend and next week with the possibility of a near-record

crest.

– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.2 feet on 03/23/2017.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood