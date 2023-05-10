Flood Warning issued May 10 at 12:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE…Bear River at Border.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, the river reaches bankful at several

locations. Water begins to spill over the river bank causing minor

flooding of some low-lying fields.

At 7.5 feet, water will begin to encroach on Pegram Road just north

of Pegram. Lowland flooding of fields and pasture land will occur.

Driveways to low lying homes next to the river near Dingle may have

water across them. Some basements of low lying homes next to the

river will start to have water come in them.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:30 PM MDT Wednesday the stage was 7.9 feet.

– With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some

precipitation forecast, the river will continue slowly rising

this week.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to 8.8 feet late

Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

– Flood stage is 7.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.8 feet on 04/04/1969.

