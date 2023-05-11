Flood Warning issued May 11 at 10:32AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding due to rain and melting snow is occurring.
* WHERE…Marsh Creek near McCammon.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, the creek is near bankfull from Downata Hot
Springs to the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of
lowland flooding are possible along with ponding.
At 5.6 feet, Lowland flooding of fields and cropland is possible
from Downata Hot Springs to the confluence of the Portneuf River.
Widespread water ponding from the confluence of the Portneuf to
Walk Creek Road. Possible water ponding upstream Merrill Road,
Goodenough Road, Robin Road, Arimo Road, Sublette Road, and Marsh
Valley Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:15 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 5.1 feet.
– Flooding continues to affect fields and outbuildings in Marsh
Valley, as well as near Downata Hot Springs. Water is
periodically running across US-91 in multiple locations, and
Downata Rd remains flooded. With snow continuing to melt out
of the mountains and some precipitation forecast, flooding is
expected to continue this week.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 5.6 feet.
– For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.