Flood Warning issued May 11 at 11:49AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:15 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 3.8 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning and continue rising to a crest of 4.3 feet
Friday, May 19.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.5 feet on 02/22/2017.
– For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.