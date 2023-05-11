Flood Warning issued May 11 at 11:56AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE…Bear River at Border.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, the river reaches bankful at several

locations. Water begins to spill over the river bank causing minor

flooding of some low-lying fields.

At 7.5 feet, water will begin to encroach on Pegram Road just north

of Pegram. Lowland flooding of fields and pasture land will occur.

Driveways to low lying homes next to the river near Dingle may have

water across them. Some basements of low lying homes next to the

river will start to have water come in them.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:30 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 7.6 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:30 AM MDT Thursday was 7.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 9.2 feet late

Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

– Flood stage is 7.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.4 feet on 06/27/2011.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood