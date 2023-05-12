Flood Warning issued May 12 at 10:32AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 10:15 AM MDT Friday the stage was 3.9 feet. – Forecast…The river will fall to 3.8 feet this evening. It will then rise above flood stage late tonight to 4.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 3.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then rise above flood stage again early Sunday morning. – Flood stage is 4.0 feet. – Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.5 feet on 02/22/2017. – For flood safety information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible from Pebble Creek to Inkom.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.