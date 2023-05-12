Flood Warning issued May 12 at 10:32AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:15 AM MDT Friday the stage was 3.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river will fall to 3.8 feet this evening. It
will then rise above flood stage late tonight to 4.1 feet
tomorrow morning. It will fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon to 3.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then
rise above flood stage again early Sunday morning.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.5 feet on 02/22/2017.
– For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.