today at 5:24 PM
Published 10:35 AM

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 10:35AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding due to rain and melting snow is occurring.

* WHERE…Marsh Creek near McCammon.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Near bankfull from Downata Hot Springs to
the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of lowland
flooding possible along with ponding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:15 AM MDT Friday the stage was 5.1 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 5.6 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.1 feet on 01/17/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

National Weather Service

