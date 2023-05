Flood Warning issued May 13 at 12:12PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE…Bear River at Border.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.5 feet, Water may begin to cover portions of

Danish Avenue east of Dingle. Near 10.5 feet in stage is where the

flat horizontal concrete footings of bridge become inundated

(water still flows under bridge uninhibited).

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:30 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 7.5 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:30 AM MDT Saturday was 7.6 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to 9.2 feet late

Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

– Flood stage is 7.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.4 feet on 06/27/2011.

