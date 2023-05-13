Special Weather Statement issued May 13 at 6:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pocatello, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,

Aberdeen, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Pocatello

Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.