Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 2:02AM MDT until May 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Lava Beds…including Shoshone,

Richfield, Carey, the INL Complex, Craters of the Moon, and Mud

Lake.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some blowing dust is possible, leading to

reduced visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.