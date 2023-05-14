Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 14 at 7:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Teton, or 7 miles east of Rexburg, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Sugar City, Teton, Parker, Egin, Plano, St Anthony, Saint
Anthony Sand Dunes and Newdale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

