today at 9:00 AM
Published 1:46 AM

Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 1:46AM MDT until May 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Lava Beds…including Shoshone,
Richfield, Carey, the INL Complex, Craters of the Moon, and
Mud Lake.

* WHEN…Through Noon MDT Today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

