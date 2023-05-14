Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 1:46AM MDT until May 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Gusts over at or above 60 mph are likely right along
the Utah border.
* WHERE…Mostly across the Cache Valley including Preston.
* WHEN…Through Noon MDT Today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.