Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 1:46AM MDT until May 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Gusts over at or above 60 mph are likely right along

the Utah border.

* WHERE…Mostly across the Cache Valley including Preston.

* WHEN…Through Noon MDT Today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.