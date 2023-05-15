Flood Warning issued May 15 at 7:33AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.

* WHEN…From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along Cedar,

War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in

Hailey which may be inaccessible. FLooding in Riverview Drive area

of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may

be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).

Gimlet subdivision will have some residents with flooding issues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 6:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 4.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this morning and continue rising to 7.0 feet Wednesday,

May 24. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.9 feet on 06/18/1982.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood