Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 4:57PM MDT until May 15 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Power County in southeastern Idaho…

East central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 456 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of

Rockland, or 22 miles east of Malta, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Roy.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.