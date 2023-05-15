Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 5:13PM MDT until May 15 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 512 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of
Rockland, or 22 miles south of Neeley, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south
central Power County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.