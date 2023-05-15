Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 5:29PM MDT until May 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…
Southeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 528 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of
Fort Hall Bannock Peak, or 23 miles south of Neeley, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Pauline and Arbon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.