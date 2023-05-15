Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from near Paul to 6 miles east of Rupert to 8 miles north

of Malta. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo,

Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Elba, Acequia, Yale

Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Mt Harrison, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar

Butte and Idahome.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.