Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 8:00 PM

Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line
extending from near Paul to 6 miles east of Rupert to 8 miles north
of Malta. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo,
Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Elba, Acequia, Yale
Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Mt Harrison, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar
Butte and Idahome.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content