Flood Warning issued May 16 at 11:50AM MDT until May 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Bear Lake.
* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations will continue. Some secondary roads and
low-water crossings will be flooded. Localized impacts to homes
and businesses are also expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1148 AM MDT, emergency management reported continued
flooding in many locations across the county. Water is
periodically flowing over several roads, and affecting some
homes. Flooding has increased in areas along the Thomas Fork,
and also along many creeks coming out of the Bear River
Range, including Eightmile Creek, Emigration Creek, Paris
Creek, Bloomington Creek, Saint Charles Creek, Fish Haven
Creek, Green Canyon, and Jacobs Canyon.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Georgetown, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Ovid,
Bennington, Liberty, Pegram, Geneva and Minnetonka Cave.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.