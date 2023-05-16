Flood Warning issued May 16 at 11:50AM MDT until May 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

county, Bear Lake.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations will continue. Some secondary roads and

low-water crossings will be flooded. Localized impacts to homes

and businesses are also expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1148 AM MDT, emergency management reported continued

flooding in many locations across the county. Water is

periodically flowing over several roads, and affecting some

homes. Flooding has increased in areas along the Thomas Fork,

and also along many creeks coming out of the Bear River

Range, including Eightmile Creek, Emigration Creek, Paris

Creek, Bloomington Creek, Saint Charles Creek, Fish Haven

Creek, Green Canyon, and Jacobs Canyon.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Georgetown, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Ovid,

Bennington, Liberty, Pegram, Geneva and Minnetonka Cave.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.