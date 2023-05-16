Flood Warning issued May 16 at 12:25PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Henrys Fork near Rexburg.
* WHEN…From Wednesday morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of farmland near the river
will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream
to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and
some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough
Access will be under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:46 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue rising to 10.2 feet Saturday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
– Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.3 feet on 05/29/1970.
