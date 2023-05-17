Flood Warning issued May 17 at 1:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE…Henrys Fork near Rexburg.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of farmland near the river

will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream

to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and

some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough

Access will be under water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:31 PM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.5 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 12:31 PM MDT Wednesday was 9.5 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.9

feet Saturday morning. It will then rise to 10.2 feet

Saturday, May 27. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

– Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.2 feet on 06/11/1981.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood