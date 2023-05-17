Skip to Content
Flood Warning issued May 17 at 11:49AM MDT until May 19 at 11:45AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.

* WHERE…A portion of central Idaho, including the following
county, Blaine along Warm Springs Creek.

* WHEN…Until 1145 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1148 AM MDT, emergency management reported snowmelt in the
warned area due to Snow Melt. Flooding is already occurring.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Ketchum.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

