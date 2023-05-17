Flood Warning issued May 17 at 12:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE…Blackfoot River above Blackfoot Reservoir near Henry.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 5.5 feet, Fields and low-lying areas near the river

between Idaho Highway 34 upstream through the Trail Creek and Slug

Creek flats to the Blackfoot narrows may experience seep and

ponding. The Blackfoot River in some spots may be nearing bankfull.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:45 AM MDT Wednesday was 6.2 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 5.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.0 feet on 04/26/2019.

