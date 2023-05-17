Flood Warning issued May 17 at 3:23AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Minor flooding is is already occurring and expected to
continue until further notice.
* WHERE…Salt River near Afton and Etna.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Monitor high water along
Swift Creek in northeastern and northern sections of Afton. Small
creeks and streams are flooding in the towns of Freedom and
Fairview. Minor flooding of ranchland/pastureland near Etna.
At 5.5 feet, Flood stage. Low land flooding along Swift Creek in
northeastern and northern sections of Afton. Low land flooding
becomes more widespread upstream in the towns of Freedom and
Fairview. Minor flooding of pastureland/ranchland.
At 6.0 feet, Extensive low land flooding in northeastern and
northern sections of Afton. Extensive low land flooding upstream
in the towns of Freedom and Fairview. Minor flooding of farm/ranch
houses upstream and downstream of gage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 3:00 AM MDT Wednesday, May 17 the stage was 5.3 feet.
– Forecast…The river will remain right around minor flood
stage through this weekend, which is 5.5 feet.
– Flood stage is 5.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
6.0 feet on 05/25/2011.
