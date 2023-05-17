Special Weather Statement issued May 17 at 1:28PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 126 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms

along a line extending from near Thatcher to near Oneida Narrows

Reservoir to near Preston. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Georgetown, Saint

Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Paris,

Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, Border Summit, Mapleton,

Geneva, Fish Haven, Liberty, Pegram and Whitney.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.