Flood Warning issued May 18 at 10:01AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land

will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding

will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef

Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete

channel beginning at Sacajawea Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 8:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:45 AM MDT Thursday was 10.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 9.6 feet Sunday,

May 28.

– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.5 feet on 05/03/2006.

