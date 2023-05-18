Flood Warning issued May 18 at 10:02AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible

from Pebble Creek to Inkom.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:15 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 4.3 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:15 AM MDT Thursday was 4.4 feet.

– Forecast…The river will fall to 4.2 feet just after

midnight tonight. It will then rise to 4.3 feet tomorrow

morning. It will fall to 4.2 feet early Saturday morning. It

will then rise to 4.3 feet Saturday morning. It will fall

again but remain above flood stage.

– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.5 feet on 02/22/2017.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood