Flood Warning issued May 18 at 10:15AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Antelope Creek above Darlington with the primary impacts
between Bear Creek and Cherry Creek.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of
Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downsteram to the Big Lost
River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 6.0 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.9 feet on 05/06/2022.
