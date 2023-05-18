Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 5:00 PM
Published 10:37 AM

Flood Warning issued May 18 at 10:37AM MDT until May 21 at 12:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.

* WHERE…A portion of central Idaho, including the following
county, Blaine.

* WHEN…Until 1245 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1036 AM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
warned area due to Snow Melt. Flooding is already occurring.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Ketchum.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content