Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 10:10AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

A weak cold front is dropping southward across the area, with

Canadian high pressure building into the area behind it. Along

with this Canadian high pressure, areas of smoke from Canadian

wildfires seeping into the area, especially across northern

Wyoming. The smoke will continue to spread south and west through

the remainder of the day and tonight. Visibility will be reduced

at times as a result, especially across northern Wyoming.

If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged

exposure to smoke.