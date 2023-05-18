Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 10:10AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
A weak cold front is dropping southward across the area, with
Canadian high pressure building into the area behind it. Along
with this Canadian high pressure, areas of smoke from Canadian
wildfires seeping into the area, especially across northern
Wyoming. The smoke will continue to spread south and west through
the remainder of the day and tonight. Visibility will be reduced
at times as a result, especially across northern Wyoming.
If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.