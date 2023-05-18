Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 5:36PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

La barge and Viola, or 26 miles southwest of Big Piney, moving south

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Lincoln County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.