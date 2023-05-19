Flood Warning issued May 19 at 10:51AM MDT until May 21 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.
* WHEN…From this morning to Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…At 12.2 feet, Lowland flooding from near Barr Gulch Road
to the confluence of the Big Wood river. Flooding possible in
residential areas Whipsaw Lane to Sawdust Lane. Some bank erosion
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:30 AM MDT Friday the stage was 12.0 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 12.2 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.8 feet on 04/27/2012.
