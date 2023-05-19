Skip to Content
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 11:45AM MDT until May 22 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Bear Lake.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads
remain closed due to flooding particularly in the Thomas Fork area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1143 AM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Eastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Georgetown, Dingle, Paris,
Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Bennington, Liberty, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Emmigrant Summit, Pegram,
Geneva and Minnetonka Cave.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

