Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:10PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Salt River near Etna.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Monitor high water along

Swift Creek in northeastern and northern sections of Etna. Small

creeks and streams are flooding in the towns of Freedom and

Fairview. Minor flooding of ranchland/pastureland near Etna.

At 5.5 feet, Flood stage. Low land flooding along Swift Creek in

northeastern and northern sections of Etna. Low land flooding

becomes more widespread upstream in the towns of Freedom and

Fairview. Minor flooding of pastureland/ranchland.

At 5.7 feet, Record flow—5,090 cfs (6/2/1986).

At 6.0 feet, Record stage—(5/26/2011).

At 6.0 feet, Extensive low land flooding in northeastern and

northern sections of Etna. Extensive low land flooding upstream in

the towns of Freedom and Fairview. Minor flooding of farm/ranch

houses upstream and downstream of gage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1:30 PM MDT Friday, May 19 the stage was 5.4 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain in minor flood

stage through the weekend.

– Flood stage is 5.5 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood