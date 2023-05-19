Flood Warning issued May 19 at 9:33AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Antelope Creek upstream of Darlington primarily between
Cherry Creek and Bear Creek.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of
Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downstream to the Big Lost
River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.6 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM MDT Friday was 15.5 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
6.4 feet on 06/07/2019.
