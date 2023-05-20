Flood Warning issued May 20 at 10:39AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…From late tonight until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and

headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 3.6 feet.

– Forecast…The river will rise above flood stage by tomorrow

morning and to 4.3 feet by Tuesday evening oscillating around

flood stage through the week.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.3 feet on 06/24/2011.

