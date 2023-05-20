Flood Warning issued May 20 at 10:55AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along Cedar,

War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in

Hailey which may be inaccessible. FLooding in Riverview Drive area

of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may

be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).

Gimlet subdivision will have some residents with flooding issues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:45 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 6.4 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM MDT Saturday was 6.4 feet.

– Forecast…The river will oscillate above flood stage with a

maximum value of 7.0 feet Friday evening.

– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.9 feet on 06/18/1982.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood