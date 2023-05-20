Flood Warning issued May 20 at 2:29PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Salt River near Etna.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Monitor high water along
Swift Creek in northeastern and northern sections of Etna. Small
creeks and streams are flooding in the towns of Freedom and
Fairview. Minor flooding of ranchland/pastureland near Etna.
At 5.5 feet, Flood stage. Low land flooding along Swift Creek in
northeastern and northern sections of Etna. Low land flooding
becomes more widespread upstream in the towns of Freedom and
Fairview. Minor flooding of pastureland/ranchland.
At 5.7 feet, Record flow—5,090 cfs (6/2/1986).
At 6.0 feet, Record stage—(5/26/2011).
At 6.0 feet, Extensive low land flooding in northeastern and
northern sections of Etna. Extensive low land flooding upstream in
the towns of Freedom and Fairview. Minor flooding of farm/ranch
houses upstream and downstream of gage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 2:00 PM MDT Saturday, May 20 the stage was 5.4 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain in action flood
stage through the weekend.
– Flood stage is 5.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
6.0 feet on 05/25/2011.