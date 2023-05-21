Flood Warning issued May 21 at 10:46AM MDT until May 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Big Wood River near Ketchum.
* WHEN…From late tonight to early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Lowland flooding from near the SNRA
building downriver into Ketchum. Property near Chocolate Gulch
Road downstream to Ketchum will have flooding; Sun Peak Picnic
Area flooded; Fox Creek Trailhead may be closed
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river will fall to 7.8 feet this evening. It
will then rise to flood stage late tonight and then oscillate
around flood stage Tuesday and Wednesday.
– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
7.6 feet on 06/24/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood