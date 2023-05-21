Flood Warning issued May 21 at 10:48AM MDT until May 23 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.
* WHEN…Until Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…At 12.2 feet, Lowland flooding from near Barr Gulch Road
to the confluence of the Big Wood river. Flooding possible in
residential areas Whipsaw Lane to Sawdust Lane. Some bank erosion
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:30 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM MDT Sunday was 12.6 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 12.2 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.8 feet on 04/27/2012.
