Flood Warning issued May 22 at 11:37AM MDT until May 23 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.
* WHERE…Big Wood River near Ketchum.
* WHEN…Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Lowland flooding from near the SNRA
building downriver into Ketchum. Property near Chocolate Gulch
Road downstream to Ketchum will have flooding; Sun Peak Picnic
Area flooded; Fox Creek Trailhead may be closed
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 8.1 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM MDT Monday was 8.2 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain at its current
level and slowly fall below flood stage by tomorrow
afternoon.
– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
7.6 feet on 06/24/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood