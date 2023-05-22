Flood Warning issued May 22 at 11:40AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Bear River at Border.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Water will begin to encroach on Pegram Road
just north of Pegram. Lowland flooding of fields and pasture land
will occur. Driveways to low lying homes next to the river near
Dingle may have water across them. Some basements of low lying
homes next to the river will start to have water come in them.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:30 AM MDT Monday the stage was 8.3 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM MDT Monday was 8.3 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood
stage at around 8.4 feet.
– Flood stage is 7.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
8.6 feet on 03/27/1956.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood