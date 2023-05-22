Flood Warning issued May 22 at 11:48AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Henrys Fork near Rexburg.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of farmland near the river
will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream
to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and
some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough
Access will be under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:16 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.3 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue gradually rising to a
crest of 10.1 feet Friday evening.
– Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.0 feet on 05/14/1971.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood