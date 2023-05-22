Flood Warning issued May 22 at 12:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 11:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 6.2 feet. – Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM MDT Monday was 6.5 feet. – Forecast…No forecast is available for this location. – Flood stage is 6.0 feet. – Flood History…No available flood history. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

