Flood Warning issued May 25 at 12:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
RRA
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:15 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 4.8 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:15 AM MDT Thursday was 4.8 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain in minor flood
stage through the weekend and into early next week.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.8 feet on 05/15/2011.
– For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.