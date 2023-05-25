Flood Warning issued May 25 at 12:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along Cedar,

War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in

Hailey which may be inaccessible. Flooding in Riverview Drive area

of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may

be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).

Gimlet subdivision will have some residents with flooding issues.

At 8.0 feet, Numerous locations from the confluence of Warm Springs

Creek downstream to Bellevue will have flooding problems. Many roads

may be inaccessible and many houses and infrastructure will be

impacted. Significant flooding in Cedar, War Eagle, and Della Vista

Drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey area will be

inaccessible. Flooding in Riverview Drive area of Bellevue. Draper

Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may be over some secondary

roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 6.4 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:45 AM MDT Thursday was 6.5 feet.

– Forecast…The river will remain in moderate flood stage

through the weekend and into early next week.

– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.2 feet on 06/16/1974.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood