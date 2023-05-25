Flood Warning issued May 25 at 12:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of
record.
* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:00 PM MDT Thursday the stage was 3.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 4.3 feet Sunday, June 04.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.3 feet on 06/24/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood