Flash Flood Warning issued May 26 at 5:25PM MDT until May 26 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Custer County in central Idaho…

Central Blaine County in central Idaho…

West central Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates over one inch

of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Grouse, Moore, and along Antelope and Cherry Creeks west of U-S

93.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.