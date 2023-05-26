Flood Warning issued May 26 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE…Salt River near Etna.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Monitor high water along

Swift Creek in northeastern and northern sections of Afton. Small

creeks and streams are flooding in the towns of Freedom and

Fairview. Minor flooding of ranchland/pastureland near Etna.

At 5.5 feet, Flood stage. Low land flooding along Swift Creek in

northeastern and northern sections of Afton. Low land flooding

becomes more widespread upstream in the towns of Freedom and

Fairview. Minor flooding of pastureland/ranchland.

At 6.0 feet, Extensive low land flooding in northeastern and

northern sections of Afton. Extensive low land flooding upstream

in the towns of Freedom and Fairview. Minor flooding of farm/ranch

houses upstream and downstream of gage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:30 AM MDT Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to and remain around

5.8 feet through this weekend.

– Flood stage is 5.5 feet.

